WWE Set To Make Commentary Team Changes For Move To Netflix

WWE Monday Night Raw will shift from the USA Network to Netflix next year, and fans and wrestlers are looking forward to it because of the streaming service’s reach.

It all begins in January 2025. The Raw agreement is for ten years and over $5 billion, with a minimum annual worth of $500 million. WWE’s contract to air Raw on USA Network expires at the end of September 2024, while the show will remain on the network as a bridge until it debuts on Netflix.

WWE is anticipated to pack the inaugural concert with big names, including John Cena, who has already said that he will be there when his retirement tour begins at the end of 2025. WWE also revealed this weekend that Joe Tessitore will become Raw’s play-by-play announcer in October, while Michael Cole will transfer to SmackDown.

However, Dave Meltzer says the relocation is only temporary. Tessitore is expected to transfer to SmackDown in January, while Cole will return to Raw when it switches to Netflix.

Despite the transfer to WWE, Tessitore will remain with ESPN, where he broadcasts college football and Top Rank boxing. He has previously called NFL Monday Night Football and College Football Playoff games.