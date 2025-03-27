WWE Set To Release WrestleMania Documentary On Peacock

WWE Set to Release WrestleMania 9 Documentary on Peacock

WWE fans can expect a new deep-dive documentary to hit Peacock in the coming weeks, spotlighting one of the most talked-about events in WrestleMania history.

As revealed on the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, a new feature titled Becoming A Spectacle will chronicle the story of WrestleMania 9, which took place in April 1993 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

The documentary will explore the controversial and memorable moments from the event, most notably the night Hulk Hogan left as WWF Champion after Yokozuna had just defeated Bret “Hitman” Hart. The film is expected to feature commentary and insight from several key stars from the card, including Shawn Michaels, The Steiner Brothers, Lex Luger, The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, and Bret Hart.

WrestleVotes noted:

“It’s always fascinating when WWE chooses to focus a documentary on a single event. WrestleMania 9 is a unique pick—not only because WrestleMania 41 is also taking place in Las Vegas—but also because many of the stars from that night are still with us and able to reflect on the event firsthand.”

Becoming A Spectacle promises to offer fans a nostalgic and revealing look at a WrestleMania that continues to spark debate decades later.