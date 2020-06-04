WWE Set To Tape Two Week’s Worth Of Television Next Week

WWE will be taping two weeks of television next week as they head toward their Backlash pay-per-view event.

The post-Backlash episodes of RAW and SmackDown will be taped before the pay-per-view. WWE did the same with WrestleMania this past April where they taped the post-WrestleMania 36 episode of RAW before recording most of the pay-per-view.

Following WWE Backlash, the talent will get a week off. The next set of TV tapings following Backlash will begin on June 22nd. Here is next week’s schedule:

* June 7th: NXT Takeover: In Your House

* June 8th: Taping: RAW (June 8th), SmackDown (June 12th), 205 Live & Main Event

* June 9th: RAW (June 15th), SmackDown (June 19th), 205 Live & Main Event

* June 10th: NXT (June 10th and 17th)

* June 14th: WWE Backlash

RELATED ARTICLE: JBL Comments On Ron Simmons Shooting Down Storyline Idea From WWE Writer