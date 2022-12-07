WWE Set to Tape Upcoming Episodes of NXT

WWE has made an effort in recent years to give wrestlers more time off to spend the holidays with their families.

WWE had previously stated that the main roster wrestlers would have the week of Christmas off before returning to work on December 26th for its annual post-Christmas tour.

According to PWInsider.com, NXT talent will also be given time off as WWE prepares to tape two upcoming episodes of television in preparation for the holiday break. NXT will air live on Tuesday, December 13th, as usual.

The following day, the show will be taped for the December 20 and December 27 episodes before returning to live broadcasts on January 3, 2023.

This Saturday, WWE will air the NXT Deadline special, which will feature two Iron Survivor Challenge matches and NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Apollo Crews.