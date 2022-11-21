WWE Sets a New Royal Rumble Record

WWE has set a new record for the 2023 Royal Rumble, which will take place on January 28th at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

WWE co-CEO Nick Khan stated during the third quarter earnings call that the show has a gross gate of more than $4.6 million.

“Over the weekend, Royal Rumble surpassed the $5M mark and previous record holder from 2017 – the last time the event was held at San Antonio’s AlamoDome. This carries a 2022 trend into 2023 where WWE set gate records for many of its events, including WrestleMania, Extreme Rules and Crown Jewel,” WWE wrote.

“Looking ahead to 2023, in January we head to San Antonio for the Royal Rumble. This Royal Rumble ticket sales have already surpassed the ticket sales of our second highest grossing Royal Rumble of all time, which was this past January’s Rumble in St. Louis. In terms of ticket sales for San Antonio, to-date, we have a gross gate revenue exceeding $4.6 million, which puts us on track to make Royal Rumble 2023, our highest grossing rumble in WWE history,” Khan told investors.

