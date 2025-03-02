WWE Sets New Canadian Attendance Record At Elimination Chamber 2025

​At the WWE Elimination Chamber event on March 1, 2025, held at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, several notable matches took place:​

Bianca Belair emerged victorious over Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Naomi, and Roxanne Perez. This win secures Belair a title opportunity at WrestleMania 41. ​

John Cena defeated CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Damian Priest, and Seth “Freakin” Rollins. This victory grants Cena the right to challenge Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. ​

The event drew an announced attendance of 38,493 fans, marking WWE’s largest gate and attendance for a Premium Live Event in Canada. ​

These outcomes have set the stage for significant matchups at WrestleMania 41, with Belair and Cena earning their respective title shots.