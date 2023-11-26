WWE Shop Already Pushing New CM Punk-Related Merchandise

WWE is wasting no time in cashing in on the return of CM Punk for the holiday season.

Following the surprise return of “The Best in the World” at the conclusion of Saturday night’s WWE Survivor Series 2023 premium live event at AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, WWE has already released new CM Punk merchandise.

On Sunday morning, the company already began pushing new CM Punk merchandise on their official WWE Shop website.

“CM Punk is BACK,” read a post from the WWE Shop Twitter (X) feed. “Celebrate the return of ‘The Best in The World’ with 2 NEW tees at WWE Shop!”

Check out the items via the photo embedded below, or by visiting WWEShop.com.