WWE Shop Now Selling “Cody Sucks Eggs” T-Shirt

During WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special, Kevin Owens wore a t-shirt that read, “Cody Sucks Eggs.” This is a reference to a t-shirt WWE legend Terry Funk once wore during his feud with reigning Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes’ father, the late great “The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes, as Funk’s t-shirt said, “Dusty Sucks Eggs.”

Owens’ new “Cody Sucks Eggs” t-shirt is now available on WWEShop.com as you can see below.