WWE Shop Releases WrestleMania Merchandise

– WWE Shop has released new merchandise for the next three years of WrestleMania events, as seen below. You can click here to save on your WWE Shop purchases.

WWE announced over the weekend that WrestleMania 37 will be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on April 10 and April 11 of this year, WrestleMania 38 will be held on April 3, 2022 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, and WrestleMania 39 will be held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 2, 2023.