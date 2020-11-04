WWE Shop Selling New RETRIBUTION Merchandise, T-BAR & Others Comment

WWE has released the first merchandise for RETRIBUTION, as seen in the tweets below. The t-shirts, sweats, and hoodies feature the “R” flag logo the group has been using as of late.

T-BAR commented on the new merch and how it’s better than the merchandise for The Nexus.

He wrote:

“This merch is way better than that big yellow N merch since you all love to compare us to The Nexus so much. #RETRIBUTION”