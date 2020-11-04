WWE Shop Selling New RETRIBUTION Merchandise, T-BAR & Others Comment

WWE has released the first merchandise for RETRIBUTION, as seen in the tweets below. The t-shirts, sweats, and hoodies feature the “R” flag logo the group has been using as of late.
T-BAR commented on the new merch and how it’s better than the merchandise for The Nexus.
He wrote:
“This merch is way better than that big yellow N merch since you all love to compare us to The Nexus so much. #RETRIBUTION”
Fund the movement.https://t.co/jClVGM9U9H
This merch is way better than that big yellow N merch since you all love to compare us to The Nexus so much. #RETRIBUTION pic.twitter.com/EDUZN7ohUO
— T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) November 3, 2020
Fund the movement. #RETRIBUTION https://t.co/joHK3Oxdc4 pic.twitter.com/6ME6GUxonf
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) November 3, 2020
Join the cause.https://t.co/5YyH8oR9fK pic.twitter.com/c0y9fs7d9S
— Reckoning (@ReckoningRTRBTN) November 3, 2020
https://t.co/PsOKCq27cX pic.twitter.com/YQpkZXUDHB
— M̭̦̥͖̞̟̯̹A̲̮͎͚ͅC͇̞̹͕͎̪̟̜̱͈E̹̭͎̗̣̱̤̯̠̮̮̤̪̘͓ͅ (@RETRIBUTIONMACE) November 3, 2020