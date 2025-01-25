WWE Shop Selling Special 2025 Royal Rumble Jersey For John Cena

James Hetfield
(Photo: WWE)

WWE Shop is now selling a special 2025 Royal Rumble jersey for 16-time World Champion John Cena as he continues his ongoing retirement tour. Cena appeared on the January 6th episode of RAW and declared that he would be entering the Rumble match.

The jersey can be found here and is currently priced at $109.99.

