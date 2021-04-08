WWE Shows Wrong Woman During Hall Of Fame Legacy Video

Ethel Johnson was one of the women honored in the WWE Hall of Fame Legacy class of 2021. However, several people have pointed out that WWE used footage of a wrestler that was not Johnson during the Legacy video package. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, the woman shown in the footage was Sandy Parker.
A woman who said she is the niece of Johnson wrote the following on Twiter:
Ethel Johnson was the FIRST BLACK CHAMPION EVER! If you’re going to represent her, represent her CORRECTLY!
— VIRGOAT ➐ (@missezrenee) April 7, 2021