WWE Signs DDP To Legends Contract

Diamond Dallas Page has signed a WWE Legends deal.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend shared the following statement confirming the news after WWE Bad Blood 2024 on Saturday night:

Last night, WWE Bad Blood was one of the first pay-per-views I really enjoyed from beginning to end.

Got to the building early to spend some quality time with Cody Rhodes, but he was so busy, it’s something we’ll have to do at a later date.

WWE actually had all of the legends pretty busy as well.

I want to thank Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H for a hell of a time– With him at the helm of creative, along with the new owners of TKO Group, I personally had one of my favorite times at a WWE event. Knowing my HOF career was made in WCW, regardless of how many close friends I had there at WWE, I never felt totally welcomed.

Last night was different. When I got home tonight, I signed my Legends deal and sent it in.

It was very laid-back and fun to be around, just hanging out, & having some laughs. The entire WWE crew did a hell of a job.

The legends weren’t just seen as guys and girls who used to be wrestlers. Last night we were seen as TRUE legends…superstars from the past that paved the way. Treated with the ultimate respect & kindness from everyone, which I believe is all we’re really looking for.

We love what we did and we’re extremely proud of it. Many of us are beaten and broken, but we wouldn’t have had it any other way.

Thank you, WWE, for changing the atmosphere and I’d also like to thank all the WWE Superstars for their time and kindness.

– DDP –