WWE Signs Former EVOLVE Talents

Three more former EVOLVE wrestlers have been signed to WWE NXT developmental contracts, according to PWInsider. The following wrestlers have been signed by the company:

* Josh Briggs

* Curt Stallion

* Brandi Lauren

These signings come after former EVOLVE talents Leon Ruff and Anthony Greene were previously signed. Lauren (Ava Storie) recently worked Week 3 of RAW Underground, losing a fight to Marina Shafir. It was reported earlier this summer that WWE was planning on signing several EVOLVE wrestlers after they also purchased the company & tape library.