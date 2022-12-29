WWE Signs Mexican Lucha Libre Star Dragon Lee

The WWE has signed one of the world’s finest professional wrestlers, Dragon Lee.

Marc Raimondi of ESPN reports that Dragon Lee has joined the company. According to the report, he signed the contract earlier this month and will begin in January. He will begin working for the NXT brand, though there is no information on an exact start date.

In a number of significant promotions, including New Japan Pro Wrestling, Ring Of Honor, AAA, and CMLL, Lee has won championships.

For years, WWE has been searching for the next big Hispanic star who can increase ratings like Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio did. Lee can also assist with the company’s business plans to internationalize its NXT brands.

“Dragon Lee is a tremendous talent that will immediately add value to the NXT roster,” James Kimball, WWE’s head of talent strategy and operations, said in a statement to ESPN. “This signing is reflective of WWE’s renewed emphasis on globalizing our talent pipeline with Latin America positioned as a focal market.”

Lee wrestled on the August 28th episode of AEW Dynamite, teaming up with Rush and Andrade El Idolo in a Trios Tournament match against The Elite.