WWE Signs New Announcer for the NXT Brand

Blake Chadwick has been hired as the WWE NXT brand’s new announcer/commentator.

Chadwick will be known as “Blake Howard” in WWE, according to a new report from Fightful Select. He has changed his Instagram handle to @blakehowardwwe in order to reflect the change.

Howard began working with WWE on Tuesday night and will make his debut on Friday’s NXT Level Up episode, co-hosting with Byron Saxton. Vic Joseph has been calling Level Up with Saxton since Sudu Shah left the brand in mid-January.

In the last 19 years, Howard has worked for companies such as Coastal Championship Wrestling, WrestleCade, Ring Warriors, Combat Fights Unlimited, Camp Leapfrog, Virginia Championship Wrestling, West Coast Wrestling Connection, Titan Fighting, and others.

Below are a few of Howard's related posts:

