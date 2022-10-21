WWE Signs New Deal with Disney for the WWE Network

For Filipino WWE fans, Disney+ will soon include The WWE Network.

Disney revealed today that on November 17th, they will launch their eagerly awaited streaming service in The Philippines. When Disney+ launches in the Philippines next month, it is listed among the content that subscribers will have access to as Premium Live Events and Video-On-Demand from WWE.

A Premium Plan for Disney+ will cost P369 per month or P2,950 per year, while a Mobile Plan will cost P159 per month or P1,150 per year. The content will be accessible on a variety of platforms, including Smart TVs, tablets, and numerous smartphones. There will be content available in global, regional, and Asian languages, but it is unclear what languages the WWE Network shows will be broadcast in.

When it was announced that the Disney+ Hotstar platform would start carrying the WWE Network in Indonesia, WWE and Disney signed their first agreement.

Despite the fact that this is only the second official Network agreement between WWE and Disney, the two media heavyweights already had a mutually beneficial working relationship before the first agreement was made public back in January. As part of Disney’s 2019 acquisition of FOX entertainment assets, WWE had previously signed agreements with FOX in Latin America. The U.S. re-air rights for RAW and SmackDown, which expire at the end of the year, are also held by Disney-majority-owned Hulu. The U.S. rights to WWE Main Event are also under negotiation.