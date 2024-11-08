WWE Signs Olympic Athlete, Contracts Offered To Other Prospects

WWE is looking to bring in new Olympic athletes after conducting a tryout to see if it has discovered a new crop of talent that it can use for years to come.

WWE’s current strategy for developing talent at the Performance Center in Orlando, FL, is to combine veteran talent with athletes who have never worked in a wrestling ring before.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE held a tryout for 17 Olympic athletes.

Meltzer stated, “WWE had a tryout with 17 Olympic athletes. Since then they offered deals to Aaron Fara, Shady Einahes, a 26-year-old judo player from Canada who won at both the Commonwealth Games and Pan American games, and Francois Prinaloo, a 22-year-old discus thrower from South Africa. Fara being signed got coverage in almost all the mainstream outlets in Austria this past week. Fara is about 6-foot-4, with a good physique and is a good media interview and said to be charismatic.”

As of this writing, it is unclear when these talented individuals will begin training at the facility.