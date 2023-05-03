WWE Signs Olympic Gold Medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock

Following a contract with Gable Steveson in 2021, WWE has added another Olympic gold medalist to its roster. Steveson has recently returned to amateur wrestling and is expected to try out for the Olympic team again in 2024 in Paris.

WWE officials told ESPN that the company had signed Tamyra Mensah-Stock, who made history at the Tokyo Olympics, as she is ending her amateur wrestling career to pursue a career as a pro wrestler.

She became the Olympic champion at 68 kilograms in Tokyo in 2021, earning her the distinction of being the first Black woman to win gold in freestyle wrestling. She had expressed interest in joining the company after winning the gold. She captured her second world championship in 2022 in Belgrade, Serbia.

“I didn’t want to end my career on that note,” Mensah-Stock said. “So I did another world championships, I wiped the floor with everybody, and I was like, ‘Man, this is not fun anymore. I need a change.’ Something in the back of my head that’s just been itching at me, a dream of mine for I don’t know how long. I just wanted to be in the WWE.”

She began training in WWE’s developmental program on Monday at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Her stated goal is to make the WWE main roster within a year.