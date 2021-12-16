WWE Signs Tesha Price, Gives Her New Ring Name

Tesha Price has signed with WWE.

Price is now using the “Fallon Henley” ring name in WWE NXT. She changed her Twitter name this week, and her Twitter handle has been changed from @MsTPrice to @FallonHenleyWWE. Her Instagram handle has also been updated.

Henley worked Tuesday’s WWE 205 Live tapings, teaming with Erica Yan to face Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon. That match will air during Friday’s 205 Live episode on Peacock and the WWE Network.

Henley has been wrestling since 2018, and has worked for numerous promotions, including AEW, SHINE, SHIMMER, and others. She worked the July 25, 2018 NXT TV show, as enhancement talent Tenilla Price, and lost to Lacey Evans. She also worked a dark match at the 2018 Mae Young Classic, as Tesha Price, but lost to current AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker. Henley returned to the NXT ring this year, losing to Elektra Lopez on the September 21 NXT 2.0 revamp episode, under the name Anna Scheer. Henley has also appeared in several backstage segments this year..

Henley has worked 21 matches for AEW since November 2020, working Dynamite, Dark and Elevation. She debuted with a loss to Big Swole on the November 6, 2020 edition of AEW Dark, and then made her Dynamite debut with a loss to Abadon on the December 9, 2020 show. Henley has not worked for AEW since losing to Hikaru Shida on the August 9, 2021 edition of Elevation.

Friday’s 205 Live will feature a second women’s division match as Lash Legend takes on Sarray, who just returned from a trip to Japan this week. Sarray last wrestled on the November 9 NXT show, losing to Kay Lee Ray. This will be Lash’s second match. She made her in-ring debut on last week’s 205 Live, defeating Amari Miller.