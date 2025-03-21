WWE Slammy Awards Set To Return During WrestleMania Weekend

The Slammy Awards are officially making a comeback, with WWE confirming that the fan-favorite award show will return this year. The event will stream live from WWE World at WrestleMania on Sunday, April 20th, and will be available across all of WWE’s social media platforms.
Dubbed “The 2025 Slammys: The Fans Choice Awards,” this year’s edition will once again put the power in the hands of the WWE Universe, allowing fans to vote for their favorites across a variety of categories.
The full list of award categories is below:
VOTE NOW: Female Superstar of the Year
- Liv Morgan
- Rhea Ripley
- Bayley
- Nia Jax
- Tiffany Stratton
- Chelsea Green
- IYO SKY
VOTE NOW: Male Superstar of the Year
- Cody Rhodes
- Roman Reigns
- Gunther
- CM Punk
- Damian Priest
- Drew McIntyre
- Jey Uso
- Seth Rollins
VOTE NOW: Most Memorable Entrance
- Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania
- Jey Uso on Raw on the Netflix debut with Travis Scott
- Roman Reigns at WrestleMania
- The Rock at WrestleMania
- Bayley at WrestleMania
- Randy Orton at WWE Bash in Berlin
- Seth Rollins at WrestleMania with the Philadelphia Mummers Band
- Sami Zayn in Montreal with Jey Uso
- Sami Zayn at WrestleMania with Kevin Owens and Chad Gable
- Logan Paul at SummerSlam with MGK
- Dominik Mysterio at WWE Bad Blood with Liv Morgan in the Low Rider
- Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle
VOTE NOW: OMG Moment of the Year
- Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns match finish at WrestleMania
- Dominik Mysterio turning on Rhea Ripley with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam
- Kevin Owen turning on Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes in October
- New Day turning on Big E on Raw
- Tiffany Stratton’s Money in the Bank cash-in on Nia Jax on SmackDown
- Damian Priest’s Money in the Bank cash-in on Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania
- Wyatt Sicks debut on Raw
- Bron Breakker spearing iShowSpeed at Royal Rumble
- Bronson Reed hitting a Tsunami on Braun Strowman onto a car
- John Cena turning on Cody Rhodes at WWE Elimination Chamber
- Roman Reigns returning at SummerSlam
- IYO SKY beating Rhea Ripley to become the Women’s World Champion on Raw
- The OG Bloodline
- The Judgment Day
- The New Bloodline
- American Made
- Damage CTRL
VOTE NOW: Tag Team of the Year
- #DIY
- Awesome Truth
- A-Town Down Under
- Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair
- Motor City Machine Guns
- The Bloodline
- The War Raiders
- The Judgment Day
- The Street Profits
- Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez
- CM Punk and Drew McIntyre
- Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes
- Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley
- Damian Priest and Finn Bálor
- Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes
- Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton
- Bloodline vs. Bloodline
VOTE NOW: NXT Superstar of the Year
- Oba Femi
- Roxanne Perez
- Trick Williams
- Ethan Page
- Giulia
- Kelani Jordan
- Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania
- CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre – Hell in a Cell Match
- Roman Reigns & The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins at WrestleMania
- Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam
- Damian Priest vs. Gunther at SummerSlam
- Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles at WWE Backlash
- 2025 Men’s WarGames Match
- Bayley vs. IYO SKY at WrestleMania
- Sami Zayn vs. Gunther at WrestleMania
- Gunther vs. Randy Orton at WWE Bash in Berlin
- Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk on the Raw Netflix premiere
VOTE NOW: WTF Moment of the Year
- R-Truth calls Triple H “Ciampa”
- Kevin Owens’ car interviews
- Chelsea Green goes into the dumpster
- Dominik Mysterio in the shark cage
- iShowSpeed with Logan Paul at WrestleMania
- LA Knight in Logan Paul’s pool
- R-Truth wrestles with John Cena
- Rabid noises from Tama Tonga
- Jacob Fatu: “I Love You Solo”
- The Wyatt Sicks debut
VOTE NOW: Social Star of the Year
- Chelsea Green
- Drew McIntyre
VOTE NOW: Breakout Superstar of the Year
- Bron Breakker
- Lyra Valkyria
- Penta
- Oba Femi
- Giulia
- Tiffany Stratton
- Jacob Fatu
- Chelsea Green
- Stephanie Vaquer