WWE Slashes Price Of Hulk Hogan WrestleMania 41 Suite Package

The Hulk Hogan Real American Suite Package for WrestleMania 41, offered via WWE’s partnership with On Location, has undergone a significant price cut—potentially signaling sluggish sales.

Originally priced at $9,500, the premium package was briefly removed from the On Location website this past Sunday, only to reappear at a reduced price of $6,950. The sudden adjustment suggests that demand may not have met expectations for the high-end offering.

The Real American Suite Package includes a luxury suite experience for both nights of WrestleMania 41, featuring all-inclusive food and beverages, exclusive Hulk Hogan-themed memorabilia, and access to a Topgolf event hosted by The Miz. It also includes a meet-and-greet with Hulk Hogan himself.

Despite the star power attached to the package, Hogan continues to draw mixed reactions from WWE fans. During a recent appearance in Los Angeles, he was met with audible boos from the crowd. Many attributed the negative response to his past racist remarks and his political support of Donald Trump, both of which have continued to affect his standing with parts of the WWE fanbase.

The price cut may be WWE’s attempt to revive interest in the premium package as the company ramps up promotion for WrestleMania 41.