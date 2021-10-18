WWE SmackDown & AEW Rampage Ratings Report For 10/15

Friday’s live WWE Supersized SmackDown drew an average of 866,000 viewers on FS1, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily. This final number is down 60% from last week’s final viewership of 2.147 million viewers for the season premiere episode on FOX, but it should be noted that this week’s show aired on cable due to the NFL airing on FOX.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.24 rating in the key 18-49 demographic on cable. This is down 53.84% from last week’s 0.52 rating on network TV. This week’s 0.24 key demo rating represents 314,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 53.82% from the 680,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.52 key demo rating represented on network TV, according to Wrestlenomics.

To compare, the last SmackDown episode to air on FS1 was the December 18, 2020 TLC go-home show, which drew 1.030 million viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The October 23, 2020 Hell In a Cell go-home show also aired on FS1, drawing 881,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demo.

SmackDown ranked #3 on the Cable Top 150 for the night with the 0.24 key demo rating, and #32 for the night on cable in viewership. Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was down 59.22% from the same week in 2020, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was down 60% from the same week in 2020. The 2020 episode aired in the normal network TV timeslot, and was the season premiere.

Friday’s live AEW Rampage drew an average of 578,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 15.14% from last week’s taped Rampage, which drew 502,000 viewers.

Friday’s live Rampage drew a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 41.17% from last week’s episode, which drew a 0.17 rating in the key demo. This week’s 0.24 key demo rating represents 313,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 39.11% from the 225,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.17 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #4 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.24 key demo rating. This is up from last week’s #15 ranking. Friday’s Rampage ranked #56 in viewership for the night on cable. This is up from last week’s #74 ranking.

To compare WWE vs. AEW, SmackDown and Rampage tied with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 key demographic, but SmackDown drew 866,000 viewers, up 49.83% from the 578,000 that Rampage drew. SmackDown drew 314,000 18-49 key demo viewers, while Rampage drew 313,000. SmackDown ran from 8pm – 10:30pm with the last 30 minutes airing commercial-free, while Rampage ran from 10pm – 11pm with the first match airing commercial-free.

It should be noted that the full total viewership for SmackDown was 955,000 this week as the show drew another 89,000 viewers on MyNetworkTV in Chicago and New York City. That makes the total key 18-49 demo viewership for this week at 331,000 viewers as MyNetworkTV in Chicago and New York adds another 17,000.