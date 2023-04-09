WWE SmackDown After WrestleMania Overnight Viewership And Rating (4/7/2023)

The overnight preliminary ratings for the most recent WWE SmackDown on FOX episode have been released via SpoilerTV.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H announced the return of the WWE Draft on the April 8th episode of SmackDown.

The show on Friday night had an average of 2.291 million viewers, with 2.183 million watching in the first hour and 2.399 million in the second. The numbers were lower than it was for WrestleMania 39’s go-home show last week. The preliminary overnight audience for the March 31st episode was 2.364 million, and the final audience was 2.484 million viewers.

Based on a 0.58 rating for the first hour and a 0.64 rating for the second hour, SmackDown averaged 0.61 rating in the P18-49 key rating demo. The final key demo rating for the previous week was 0.69, and the overnight rating was 0.64. The SmackDown episode from March 31st had the highest rating in more than two years.

WWE SmackDown won the key demo ratings for Friday night’s primetime network programming. With 5.911 million viewers, Blue Bloods on CBS had the night’s highest viewership numbers.