WWE SmackDown After WrestleMania Viewership And Rating Report For 4/7/2023

The ratings for this past Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown remained largely unchanged. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show averaged 2.468 million viewers on FOX, a decrease from 2.484 million viewers the previous week.

The show received a 0.69 rating in the crucial 18-49 demographic, the same as a week ago, which was the final episode of SmackDown before WrestleMania 39.

The go-home show’s total viewership was the second-highest of the year. It was the highest key demo rating since March 20, 2020, when it received a 0.77.

Here’s how the show fared in each demo compared to the previous week:

* Viewers 18-34 – 0.51 – a week ago: 0.44

* Viewers 18-49 – 0.69 – a week ago: 0.69

* Viewers 25-54 – 0.84 – a week ago: 0.91

* Female viewers 18-49 – 5.0 – a week ago: 5.2

* Male viewers 18-49 – 10.4 – a week ago: 8.4

* Viewers 50+ – 3.3 – a week ago: 3.2