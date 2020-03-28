WWE Smackdown Airing Live After Wrestlemania 36?

As noted, the next set of WWE Performance Center TV tapings is scheduled for next Friday, April 10. This will be the post-WrestleMania 36 edition of the show.

F4Wonline.com reports that the current plan is for the April 10 SmackDown episode to air live on FOX, not taped.

It was also noted that everything is still up in the air, but they are planning on airing that SmackDown live, and likely the WWE 205 Live episode that airs at 10pm ET on the WWE Network that night. We noted before that WWE has already taped matches for the post-WrestleMania RAW on April 6 and the WWE NXT episode for April 8.