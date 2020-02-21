WWE Smackdown And 205 Live Previews For Tonight

WWE Smackdown and WWE 205 Live will air tonight from Glendale, AZ. Smackdown is the final episode before next Thursday’s Super Showdown special event.

WWE’s official Smackdown preview includes the following for tonight:

-Goldberg returns to SmackDown ahead of Universal Title Match

-The Bella Twins return this Friday night for “A Moment of Bliss”

-Naomi and Carmella collide for the right to challenge Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Title at WWE Super ShowDown

-The New Day & The Usos set to collide with The Miz, John Morrison, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode in Eight-Man Tag Team Action

-Lacey Evans to sit down with Renee Young for exclusive interview this Friday night on SmackDown

The WWE.com official 205 Live preview includes the following for tonight:

-Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza square off again

-Lorcan & Burch ready to brawl with Kendrick & Daivari in a No Disqualification Tag Team Match