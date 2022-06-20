WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage Ratings For 6/17

According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com, Smackdown received 2.290 million viewers on June 17th, 2022, with a 0.57 18-49 demo rating. The show was built on Roman Reigns vs. Riddle and Vince McMahon’s appearance.

AEW Rampage drew 331,000 viewers in its regular time slot, with a 0.10 18-49 demo rating. The following is what Thurston had to say regarding viewership for both shows.

“Lowest P18-49 for Rampage in its history, including preemptions. Only the May 6 episode, which had a 5:30pm start, had lower total viewership (292k). Highest Smackdown since April. Not as high as I had estimated based on fast affiliates.”