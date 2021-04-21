WWE SmackDown Announcer Greg Hamilton Now Married

WWE SmackDown announcer Greg Hamilton got married earlier this week. Hamilton took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that he and Ariana Simone Hutson (Ariana Thompson) have tied the knot. They visited the court house in Hamilton County, Ohio, the Cincinnati area, and obtained a certificate of marriage.

Hamilton popped the question back during the weekend of February 7. Hamilton noted that they will celebrate with friends and family at a formal wedding ceremony once the COVID-19 pandemic has passed.

Ariana’s Instagram page notes that she is a funeral director in Ohio.

Here are several photos of the couple together along with Greg’s Instagram post on getting married-