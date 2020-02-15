WWE SmackDown Attendance, Vince McMahon Tweets On The XFL

– It’s interesting to note how Michael Cole announced the attendance for this week’s WWE SmackDown event as the show hit the air on FOX. Cole announced that tonight’s SmackDown had a sold out crowd of 14,382 fans at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia. Cole mentioned the sell out several times during the broadcast. It’s been a while since WWE announced the attendance for a regular TV show live on the air.

– Vince McMahon took to Twitter today to thank everyone for supporting Week 1 of his XFL football league this past weekend.

“Thank you to everyone who joined us for Week 1 of @xfl2020 action,” Vince wrote. “There’s much more where that came from. #ForTheLoveOfFootball.”