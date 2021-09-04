WWE SmackDown Dark Match And Dark Main Event Notes

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

We’re looking for reports from Friday’s pre-SmackDown dark matches from the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

One fan noted that Keith Lee and Austin Theory worked a dark match. Xia Li and Aliyah also wrestled.

The post-SmackDown dark main event saw Bianca Belair, Shotzi and Tegan Nox defeat SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka.

Below are a few shots from the dark main event, including footage of Belair, Nox and Shotzi riding the tank to the ring:

