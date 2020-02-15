WWE SmackDown Dark Match, Lacey Evans Interview Next Week, Tegan Nox

– The dark match before this week’s SmackDown saw Lucha House Party defeat Drew Gulak and Drake Maverick.

– Next Friday’s SmackDown will include Renee Young’s exclusive sit-down interview with Lacey Evans. The WWE preview for next week said how Evans has been “relatively quiet” since losing to Bayley at the Royal Rumble PPV, but she will break that silence next Friday.

– Below is the third episode of the new four-part docuseries on NXT Superstar Tegan Nox from the WWE Performance Center YouTube channel: