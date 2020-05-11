WWE Smackdown Final Ratings Report For 5/8

Friday’s taped Money In the Bank go-home edition of WWE SmackDown, featuring the final build for last night’s MITB pay-per-view, drew an average of 2.025 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily. This final number is down from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.087 million viewers. This number is up from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 1.885 million viewers, which was the lowest since the show came to FOX.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.5 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.7 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.3 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week’s episode drew a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demo, a 0.6 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.2 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

SmackDown tied for #3 in ratings for the 18-49 demographic on network TV this week. SmackDown tied for #2 in the 18-34 demo this week, and ranked #5 in the 25-54 demo, for the second week in a row. SmackDown came in at #8 for the night in viewership on network TV, for the second week in a row, behind Magnum PI, the Magnum PI special, MacGyver, Shark Tank, Blacklist, Dateline, and 20/20. Magnum PI topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 6.871 million viewers. Live PD on A&E topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic, bringing in just 1.747 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.273 million viewers, ranking #2 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic.