WWE SmackDown Final Ratings Report For 8/7

Friday’s WWE SmackDown episode, featuring The Miz and John Morrison vs. Heavy Machinery in the main event, drew an average of 1.962 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily. This final number is up from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 1.956 million viewers. This number is also up from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 1.894 million viewers, which was the third lowest viewership of the year.

This is the best SmackDown viewership since the June 26 episode, which drew 2.174 million viewers. SmackDown also featured an appearance by “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt this week, to follow-up on last week’s attack to Alexa Bliss, plus the anticipation of a SmackDown debut for RETRIBUTION, which came as the show was going off the air. Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.5 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.7 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.2 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week’s episode drew a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demo, a 0.6 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.3 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

SmackDown ranked #1 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV this week, for the fifth week in a row. SmackDown also tied for #1 in the 18-34 demo this week, for the eleventh week in a row, with Dateline Classic, Greatest #AtHome Videos, Magnum PI, and Blue Bloods. SmackDown also ranked #1 in the 25-54 demo, after four weeks in the #2 spot. SmackDown came in at #8 for the night in viewership on network TV, for the sixth week in a row, behind Greatest #AtHome Videos, Blue Bloods, Magnum PI, Dateline Classic, Shark Tank, Wall, and 20/20. Greatest #AtHome Videos topped the night on network TV in viewership again this week with 3.712 million viewers.