WWE SmackDown Final Ratings Report For 9/18

Friday’s live edition of WWE SmackDown, featuring a Samoan Street Fight with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Jey Uso defeating Sheamus and King Baron Corbin in the main event, drew an average of 2.037 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is up from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 1.954 million viewers. This number is down from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 2.329 million viewers, which was the best viewership since the April 3 episode. Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.5 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.7 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.3 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week’s episode drew a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demo, a 0.8 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.4 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

SmackDown ranked #1 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV this week, for the twelfth week in a row, tying with 20/20 and ABC Special Report. SmackDown ranked #1 in the 18-34 demo this week. SmackDown ranked #2 in the 25-54 demo, after five weeks at #1, behind with 20/20 and ABC Special Report, which tied for #1. SmackDown came in at #7 for the night in viewership on network TV. ABC Special Report topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 4.351 million viewers.