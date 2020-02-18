WWE Smackdown Final Viewership & Ratings For Friday

Friday’s Valentine’s Day edition of WWE SmackDown, featuring Roman Reigns and mystery partner Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz and John Morrison in the main event plus an advertised via satellite appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, drew an average of 2.464 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is down from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.482 million viewers. This number is also down from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 2.538 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.7 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.9 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.5 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week’s episode drew a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demo, a 0.9 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.5 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

SmackDown tied for #1 in the 18-49 demographic on network TV this week, with Blue Bloods, Hawaii Five-O, and MacGyver. SmackDown came in at #1 in the 18-34 demo this week. SmackDown tied for #4 in the 25-54 demo, with Dateline, behind Blue Bloods and Hawaii Five-O, which drew 1.1 ratings in the demo, and MacGyver, which drew a 1.0.

SmackDown came in at #7 for the night in viewership on network TV, for the second week in a row, behind Blue Bloods, Hawaii Five-O, MacGyver, Dateline, Lincoln Rhyme, and Be My Valentine. Blue Bloods topped the night in viewership with 7.454 million viewers.

The NBA All-Star Rising Stars Challenge on TNT topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with an 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic, and 1.479 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.166 million viewers, ranking #12 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.22 rating in the key demo.