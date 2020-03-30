WWE Smackdown Garners Lowest Viewership Of 2020

Friday’s WWE SmackDown, the third blue brand show to air from the WWE Performance Center with no audience due to the coronavirus pandemic, drew an average of 2.367 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is down from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.374 million viewers. This number is also down from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 2.569 million viewers, which was the best SmackDown viewership since the post-Super ShowDown episode on February 28, and the second best of 2020, as well as the fifth best audience since SmackDown premiered on FOX last October.

This week’s SmackDown viewership is the lowest of 2020, and the lowest blue brand viewership since the December 13 episode, which drew 2.330 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.7 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.8 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.4 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week’s episode drew a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demo, a 0.9 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.6 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

SmackDown tied in ratings at #3 in the 18-49 demographic on network TV this week, with 20/20, but behind MacGyver at #2, and Shark Tank & Hawaii Five-O at #1. SmackDown came in at #2 in the 18-34 demo this week, behind Shark Tank & Hawaii Five-O, and tied with MacGyver & Blue Bloods. SmackDown tied for #2 with Blue Bloods & Dateline in the 25-54 demo, for the second week in a row, behind Shark Tank & Hawaii Five-O at #1.

SmackDown came in at #8 for the night in viewership on network TV, for the second week in a row, behind 20/20, Dateline, Shark Tank, Blacklist, MacGyver, Blue Bloods, and Hawaii Five-O. Hawaii Five-O topped the night in viewership with 8.437 million viewers.

Special Report on FOX News topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with an 0.65 rating in the 18-49 demographic, and topped the night on cable in viewership with 5.492 million viewers.