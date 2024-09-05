WWE SmackDown Gets Addition Of Bayley vs. Tiffany Stratton On 9/6

The lineup for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown continues to take shape.
Ahead of the Friday, September 6 post-Bash In Berlin episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX prime time blue brand program, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis has surfaced on social media with a new video announcement.
In the video released via WWE’s official X account on Thursday, Aldis confirmed the addition of Bayley vs. Tiffany Stratton for the 9/6 episode of WWE SmackDown.
Also scheduled for Friday’s show:
* Giovani Vinci to return
* The Bloodline vs. Street Profits & DIY
* Cody Rhodes to respond to Solo Sikoa
