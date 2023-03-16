WWE SmackDown Heading To Puerto Rico For Backlash Go-Home Show

WWE SmackDown on FOX will broadcast its May 5 episode live from San Juan, Puerto Rico’s Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot.

This episode of SmackDown will serve as WWE Backlash’s go-home show. Backlash will take place on Saturday, May 6, in the same location, with artist Bad Bunny serving as the special host, as previously announced by WWE. The SmackDown show was announced as a result of the substantial number of Backlash ticket pre-registrations, according to a statement from WWE released today.

Beginning this Monday, March 20 at 12pm ET, WWE will start selling a combo ticket for both events in Puerto Rico on Ticketera.com. Visit this link to register for pre-sale alerts, fans. Tickets will go on sale to the general public via Ticketera.com on Tuesday, March 21 at 10am ET.

“The PRCDA and the Puerto Rico Tourism Company have a phenomenal track record of delivering large-scale events to the island,” said John Porco, WWE Executive Vice President, Live Events. “Their partnership and support have allowed WWE to bring not just one – but two – nights of sports entertainment to Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot this May.”

“Puerto Rico is a world-class entertainment destination. We have proven ourselves time and time again by hosting worldwide known and recognized events. Our unique venues provide the perfect settings to receive our visitors and to guarantee them an incredible experience. We are proud and very excited to host one of the most-anticipated events of this year”, said Mariela Vallines, Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Convention District Authority.

“Puerto Rico is a renowned, successful host of sporting events due to its state-of-the-art modern infrastructure, air-and-sea accessibility, variety of accommodations, experienced production staff and its warmth and hospitality. Events such as WWE’s Backlash and SmackDown provide a great venue to showcase the island’s assets both as a diverse travel destination, and an ideal location to hold international events such as this,” said Carlos Mercado Santiago, Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company.