WWE SmackDown Hour 1 To Air Commercial-Free Tonight, New Kevin Owens Segment

WWE is going commercial-free for the first hour of tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble 2025 go-home episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Indianapolis, IN.
The announcement was made on X ahead of tonight’s show.
Additionally, it was announced that the show this evening will feature a Joe Tessitore interview with Kevin Owens.
Previously announced for the 1/31 SmackDown:
* Chelsea Green (c) vs. Michin (WWE Women’s U.S. Title)
* DIY & Pretty Deadly vs. Motor City Machine Guns & Los Garza
* Naomi vs. Liv Morgan
* Jimmy Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes
