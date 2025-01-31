WWE SmackDown Hour 1 To Air Commercial-Free Tonight, New Kevin Owens Segment

WWE is going commercial-free for the first hour of tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble 2025 go-home episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Indianapolis, IN.

The announcement was made on X ahead of tonight’s show.

Additionally, it was announced that the show this evening will feature a Joe Tessitore interview with Kevin Owens.

Previously announced for the 1/31 SmackDown:

* Chelsea Green (c) vs. Michin (WWE Women’s U.S. Title)

* DIY & Pretty Deadly vs. Motor City Machine Guns & Los Garza

* Naomi vs. Liv Morgan

* Jimmy Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes

