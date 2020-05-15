WWE Smackdown Line Up For Next Week

WWE has announced a total of four matches for next Friday’s SmackDown on FOX episode.

In addition to the tournament matches for the vacant WWE Intercontinental Title, there will also be mixed tag team action with Otis and Mandy Rose vs. Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville. There will also be Champion vs. Champion non-title action with WWE NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley.

Below is the updated line-up for next Friday’s taped SmackDown:

* WWE NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley

* Otis and Mandy Rose vs. Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville

* Intercontinental Title Tournament Match: AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Intercontinental Title Tournament Match: Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy

