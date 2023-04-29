WWE SmackDown Lowdown Draft Results Revealed, Several NXT Stars Moved To Main Roster

WWE announced additional Draft picks on Saturday morning during the WWE SmackDown LowDown, following Friday’s SmackDown, which had eight picks for RAW and SmackDown each. On Monday’s episode of RAW, the second night of the Draft will take place.

Omos has been declared a free agent. According to the storyline, MVP negotiated for Omos to be a free agent. Mustafa Ali, Dolph Ziggler, and Von Wagner from NXT are among the other free agents.

Apollo Crews, JD McDonagh, and Zoey Stark were among the other NXT stars promoted to the main roster.

During the SmackDown LowDown, the following stars were selected:

Maximum Male Models (ma.cé, mån.sôör & Maxxine Dupri) – (RAW)

Dexter Lumis (RAW)

Candice LeRae (RAW)

Hit Row (Top Dolla & Ashante “Thee” Adonis w/ B-Fab) – (SmackDown)

Lacey Evans (SmackDown)

Natalya (RAW)

NXT’s Apollo Crews (RAW)

Chelsea Green (RAW)

Sonya Deville (RAW)

NXT’s Zoey Stark (RAW)

NXT’s JD McDonagh (RAW)

You can check out the Draft picks from SmackDown by clicking here.