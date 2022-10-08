WWE SmackDown Main Event Causes Controversy, GUNTHER and Sheamus React

The season premiere of WWE SmackDown on FOX on Friday featured WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER retaining his title over Sheamus in a rematch from Clash at The Castle.

The match’s conclusion was clouded by controversy, with WWE claiming that the leader of Imperium “stole a controversial victory” over the leader of The Brawling Brutes.

The debate centers on whether GUNTHER tapped out to Sheamus’ Cloverleaf submission, which could have been done to set up Sheamus vs. GUNTHER III for the title.

Sheamus applied the Cloverleaf near the end of the match, and while it appeared GUNTHER tapped out at one point, he then reached for the bottom rope and the hold was broken. Sheamus argued with the referee about whether GUNTHER tapped or not. The match continued, and GUNTHER eventually won.

According to one social media narrative, Gunther used the “Brazilian Tap,” which is described as, “a light tapping motion that one athlete uses when caught in a submission that’s intended to signal to their opponent that they’ve submitted while also being out of sight of the referee. The goal is to trick the opponent into releasing a submission that otherwise might have actually ended the fight, and immediately continue from there.”

WWE posted a video of the incident, which can be seen below, and asked fans, “Did @Gunther_AUT tap out during tonight’s #ICTitle match? [thinking emoji] You be the judge. #SmackDown.”

GUNTHER responded to the post by writing, “Obviously, no!”

Sheamus took to Twitter following the match to mock GUNTHER and claim that he was the victim of The Worcester Screwjob.

“Guntapper. [clapping hands emoji x 3] #screwjob,” Sheamus wrote.

WWE has not stated whether or not a third bout between the two heavyweights will take place, but it appears that the issue is being kept alive ahead of tonight’s Old Fashioned Donnybrook Six-Man Match between Imperium and The Brawling Brutes at WWE Extreme Rules.

The following are clips and footage from the match: