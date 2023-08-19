WWE SmackDown Match & Segment Announced For Next Week

You can officially pencil in a segment and match for next week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

On this week’s 25-Year Celebration of Edge special-edition of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX program, it was announced that Jimmy Uso will return live on next week’s show.

Also scheduled for the show next week is WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio vs. Grayson Waller in one-on-one action.

