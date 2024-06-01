WWE SmackDown Match & Segment Producers For May 31 Show

The following producers worked the following matches on this week’s episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show, which aired on Friday, May 31, 2024 from the MVP Arena, Albany, N.Y.
WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 5/31/2024
* Jason Jordan produced the Nia Jax Queen of the Ring Coronation segment.
* Shane Helms produced the Tommaso Ciampa vs. Austin Theory match.
* Jamie Noble produced the Andrade vs. Apollo Crews bout.
* Michael Hayes produced the Kevin Owens and Paul Heyman in-ring promo segment.
* Jason Jordan also produced the Bayley & Naomi vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven women’s tag-team tilt.
* Jamie Noble also produced the Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles main event in-ring promo segment that closed the show.
Additionally, Nick Aldis produced the Andrade vs. Karl Anderson match taped for WWE Speed, as well as a Tiffany Stratton vs. Tegan Nox pre-show match.
Jason Jordan also produced two post-show dark matches, which included “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre and Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser.
