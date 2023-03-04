WWE SmackDown Matches Announced For Next Week (3/10/2023)

You can officially pencil in a pair of big matches for next week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

On tap for next week’s two-hour WWE on FOX program is Ricochet & Braun Strowman vs. The Viking Raiders in tag-team action.

Also scheduled on the road to WrestleMania Goes Hollywood is an Intercontinental Championship eliminator, with Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. LA Knight vs. Karrion Kross taking place, with the winner earning the shot against Gunther.

