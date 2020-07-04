WWE Smackdown Matches For Next Week

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

WWE announced the following for next week’s Smackdown-

-Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley

-The New Day defend the Smackdown Tag Team Championships against Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura

-Replay of Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman at Money in the Bank

