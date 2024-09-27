WWE SmackDown On Oct. 4 To Feature Triple-Threat Tag-Team Ladder Match

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis surfaced on social media with a video hyping tonight’s episode, of SmackDown.

In the video, a big announcement was made for next week’s show.

The SmackDown G.M. revealed that The Bloodline (Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa) will defend their WWE Tag Team titles against The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) and DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) in a triple threat tag-team title ladder match on the October 4 episode of WWE SmackDown.

