The broadcast of WWE SmackDown from Friday night averaged 2.060 million overnight viewers, down from 2.166 million viewers the prior week, according to SpoilerTV.

SmackDown also had a decline in the 18-49 demographic, dropping from a 0.5 rating last week to a 0.4 rating this week.

2.104 million viewers tuned in for the first hour, and 2.016 million for the second. On Monday, the full ratings will be released.

