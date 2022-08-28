WWE SmackDown Overnight Ratings (8/26/22)

According to SpoilerTV, the overnight number for Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown was an average of 2.392 million viewers, which is a decrease from the number from the previous week, which was 2.618 million viewers.

The show’s 18-49 demographic did a rating of 0.5, which is the same as the 0.5 rating the previous week.

On Monday, we will have the complete ratings available. It should be pointed out that the overnight ratings are so high because some markets aired NFL preseason games instead of SmackDown.